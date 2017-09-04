Fast food workers Fight for $15

Fast food workers united in Richmond as part of the Fight for $15.

Rallies like the one at Main Street Station Plaza, are happening all across the country on Labor Day.

People in 300 cities hit the streets fighting for equal pay. There were three rallies in Richmond alone.

Organizers say despite the service sector being one of the fastest growing job areas in the country, workers are often paid very little, and most do not have benefits.

"I came out here to fight for people like me because I know $7.25 is not going to cut it for me and my family. Not to mention for people who have more than one child or taking care someone besides themselves. It's hard to even get a vehicle and make it off of $7.25," said Anthony Robinson, who rallied for equal pay.

Workers are also asking for Union representation, and it is not just in the United States.

McDonald's workers in the United Kingdom also joined Monday's strike for the first time ever.

