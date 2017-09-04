Families ready for the first day of school and share their tips

Teachers and staff are makings sure students feel welcome on the first day of school, and that means parents are checking off the last few items on that school supply list.

Lots of preparation goes into the first day back and mother, Sam Tennich, finished her shopping weeks ago. She knows how to save a few bucks.

"When they come home the year before, we go through everything and keep what can be used and they get to use it again," she said.

Kids are ready as well, and there are children like rising kindergartner Leonard Rincon. When asked if he's ready for the first day of school, he said, "Yes, going out to the park and learning."

He's more than prepared. "I know colors and numbers," he said and counted to 39. "I know my colors too, blue, red, yellow, pink purple orange."

"He can't wait," said father Orlando Rincon. "He went to the school bus, took a ride."

With buses on the road again, more officers will be on patrol as well. They're telling people to allow for extra travel time and they will ticket speeders. Remember, yellow flashing lights mean the bus is about to stop and load or unload children. Drivers must stop when the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended. Keep in mind, more buses across the Richmond area now have cameras, and drivers who break the law could face a fine.

Also, double check your child's immunization records, especially for sixth graders because a TDAP booster shot is required.

