Henrico police officer goes beyond the call of duty

Henrico police shared a post of one of its officers who went beyond the call of duty.

Chy-Niece Thacker was on the way to an interview on Friday morning when she was pulled over by Officer Jenkins. As he was approaching the car and Thacker was pulling items out, he said, "Don't worry about pulling anything out. I just want you to know that your brake lights are out."

Thacker said she immediately became upset because she said she replaced them last month and explained to him how Firestone wants to charge her $600 to do a test wiring of the car.

In response, Officer Jenkins told Thacker to open the trunk.

"He checked the lights in the trunk and tapped them, but they didn't come on. So he told me to pop the hood to check the relay box then asked me to get out to check the other one," said Thacker.

She said Officer Jenkins could have easily given her a ticket, but instead, he stepped into the role of a mechanic to make sure she was okay.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12