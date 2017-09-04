Henrico police officer goes beyond the call of duty

Henrico police shared a post of one of its officers who went beyond the call of duty.More >>
Henrico police shared a post of one of its officers who went beyond the call of duty.More >>
A man was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed a Henrico bank.More >>
A man was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed a Henrico bank.More >>
An Henrico police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in the county's East End on Friday night.More >>
An Henrico police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in the county's East End on Friday night.More >>
Police arrested 20-year-old David Ross and charged him with two counts of second degree murder.More >>
Police arrested 20-year-old David Ross and charged him with two counts of second degree murder.More >>
Forty soldiers with the Virginia National Guard and three rescue technicians with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS departed for Texas Thursday, flying from the Army Aviation support facility in Eastern Henrico to Dallas to help those suffering from the destruction caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Forty soldiers with the Virginia National Guard and three rescue technicians with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS departed for Texas Thursday, flying from the Army Aviation support facility in Eastern Henrico to Dallas to help those suffering from the destruction caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>