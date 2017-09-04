Dinwiddie launches Citizen Check Program

Dinwiddie County has launched the Citizen Check Program, which enhances the safety of the county's "most vulnerable" citizens.

When citizens are registered, they will receive calls from the Dinwiddie County Emergency Communications on a regular basis. During the calls, one of the county's communications officers will talk briefly with them to make sure everything is okay.

If there are problems, the communications officer will then call the resident's emergency contact or will assist them in any way they can.

If the communications officer cannot reach the resident, then the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office will then send a deputy to the resident's home.

“This is our way of looking out for those that may not have family or friends in the area who can check on their well-being,” said Denice Crowder, Dinwiddie County Emergency Communications manager.

“We believe this program will give peace of mind to seniors and those who care about them,” said Corporal Tasha Ridley of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here if you would like to register.

If you would like to register by phone or if you need assistance, you can call (804) 469-5388.

A Citizen Check Program booth will be set up at the 2017 Dinwiddie County Fair on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.

