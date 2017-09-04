Dinwiddie launches Citizen Check Program

Dinwiddie County has launched the Citizen Check Program, which enhances the safety of the county's "most vulnerable" citizens.More >>
Dinwiddie County has launched the Citizen Check Program, which enhances the safety of the county's "most vulnerable" citizens.More >>
As you send your kids back to school, we know you want to share those adorable pictures. But before you do, here’s an important on your side alert.More >>
As you send your kids back to school, we know you want to share those adorable pictures. But before you do, here’s an important on your side alert.More >>
The Crater Health District is encouraging all parents to get their rising sixth grader the required vaccines before the start of the new school year.More >>
The Crater Health District is encouraging all parents to get their rising sixth grader the required vaccines before the start of the new school year.More >>
The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores will have special hours on Labor Day.More >>
The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores will have special hours on Labor Day.More >>
A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Caroline County Monday evening.More >>
A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Caroline County Monday evening.More >>