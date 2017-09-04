Richmond police identify people killed in separate homicides on Sunday

Police say three people were murdered within 24-hours in separate shootings this Labor Day weekend. This is the most people killed during the holiday weekend over the last five years. Last year, two people were killed in the city during Labor Day weekend. In 2015, no one was killed.

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 3, 38-year-old Leonard Carr was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard. Police say they were called to the area for random gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and found Carr suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers received several calls about a shooting at Gilles Creek Park, located in the 4300 block of Government Road. When officers arrived, they found hundreds of people attending an event. However, police say attendees did not have any information on the victim or suspect's whereabouts.

Minutes later, police say they were told a victim arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim, Jamar L. Anderson, 32, of Richmond, died from his injuries.

According to police, a second victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later, police received a call for random gunfire in the 100 block of Wythemar Road around 10 p.m. Police say this is a separate incident from the shooting at Gilles Creek Park.

Officers say they received several calls about a person down inside of a white Ford SUV. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver inside of the SUV suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Terrain L. Hunter, 35, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appeared the SUV struck several vehicles at the intersection of Larchmont Lane and Wythemar Road.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for both victims. Officers do not believe these incidents were connected.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

On Labor Day, friends and neighbors of Jamar Anderson, the man who died after being shot at Gilles Creek Park, returned to the park to clean up. Those who had attended the community event the night before said they were forced to leave without cleaning because of the shooting.

Jameka and several of her neighbors said the event is an annual neighborhood reunion that has never been violent in the past. Jameka described the event like a tailgate, a time for friends and family to get together at the park, eat, grill, listen to music and enjoy each other’s company. Jameka said the event happens once a year and has gone on the past decade.

“It's sad,” Jameka said. “We're supposed to be able to come together without violence.”

Jameka knew Jamar Anderson. She says she and the community are devastated.

“It’s a sad moment because he's a friend of all of ours,” Jameka said.

Jameka hopes this incident doesn’t tarnish the event that has been a staple in the community for years.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes committed over the weekend should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000

Forty people have been killed in the City of Richmond in 2017.

Anyone with any information on the Gilles Creek Park homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795.

Those who have information on the Larchmont Road homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

