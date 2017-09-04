Richmond police ID 2 people killed in separate homicides on Sunday

Richmond police have identified the victims killed in two separate homicides that happened in the Fulton Hill and Swansboro West neighborhoods on Sunday night.

The first incident happened around 7:15 p.m. when officers received several calls about a shooting at Gilles Creek Park, located in the 4300 block of Government Road. When officers arrived, they found hundreds of people attending an event. However, police say attendees did not have any information on the victim or suspect's whereabouts.

Minutes later, police say they were told a victim arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim, Jamar L. Anderson, 32, of Richmond, died from his injuries.

According to police, a second victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later, police received a call for random gunfire in the 100 block of Wythemar Road around 10 p.m. Police say this is a separate incident from the shooting at Gilles Creek Park.

Officers say they received several calls about a person down inside of a white Ford SUV. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver inside of the SUV suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Terrain L. Hunter, 35, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appeared the SUV struck several vehicles at the intersection of Larchmont Lane and Wythemar Road.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for both victims. Officers do not believe these incidents were connected.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information on the Gilles Creek Park homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795.

Those who have information on the Larchmont Road homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

