'Back to School Ministry' hands out nearly 5,000 pairs of shoes to students

Richmond police have identified the victims killed in two separate homicides that happened in the Fulton Hill and Swansboro West neighborhoods on Sunday night.More >>
Richmond police have identified the victims killed in two separate homicides that happened in the Fulton Hill and Swansboro West neighborhoods on Sunday night.More >>
The "New Shoes Back to School Ministry,” now in its 12th year, is handing out nearly 5,000 pairs of shoes to students in grades kindergarten through 12.More >>
The "New Shoes Back to School Ministry,” now in its 12th year, is handing out nearly 5,000 pairs of shoes to students in grades kindergarten through 12.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after 2 people were shot at Gillies Creek Park in the city's east end.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after 2 people were shot at Gillies Creek Park in the city's east end.More >>
Richmond police are asking drivers to drive safely, especially in school zones. That's why for the first time ever, buses will be equipped with automated cameras that will record drivers that illegally pass stopped buses.More >>
Richmond police are asking drivers to drive safely, especially in school zones. That's why for the first time ever, buses will be equipped with automated cameras that will record drivers that illegally pass stopped buses.More >>
Officials with the Richmond Fire Department say a man who was reported missing on the James River has been found and is safe.More >>
Officials with the Richmond Fire Department say a man who was reported missing on the James River has been found and is safe.More >>