Richmond school buses to be equipped with automated cameras

Richmond Police are investigating after 2 people were shot at Gillies Creek Park in the city's east end.More >>
Richmond police are asking drivers to drive safely, especially in school zones. That's why for the first time ever, buses will be equipped with automated cameras that will record drivers that illegally pass stopped buses.More >>
Officials with the Richmond Fire Department say a man who was reported missing on the James River has been found and is safe.More >>
Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's southside Sunday night.More >>
Friday evening, 27 first responders had their eyes on the road, gearing up to send relief to the thousands who have endured the devastation from days of downpours and rising water inMore >>
