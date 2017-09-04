Richmond school buses to be equipped with automated cameras

Students in Richmond will be heading back to class on Tuesday for the start of the new school year, which means they will be gathering at bus stops and walking on sidewalks and crosswalks.

Richmond police are asking drivers to drive safely, especially in school zones. That's why for the first time ever, buses will be equipped with automated cameras that will record drivers that illegally pass stopped buses.

“The Richmond Police Department is happy to assist the school with this program to help catch violators, and most of all keep our children safe while they are headed to and from school,” said Chief Alfred Durham.

“We appreciate the continued support from the Richmond Police Department as they work to identify violators that compromise the safety of our students by illegally passing our school buses," said Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz.

Richmond police say drivers who are caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its lights flashing and the cross-arm out will receive a $250 Notice of Violation in the mail.

If drivers choose to challenge the violation in court and are found guilty, they will be responsible for court costs and will receive four points on their driver's license, in addition to the $250 fine.

The Notice of Violation will not be sent until the photographs are reviewed by a Richmond police officer.

"The Department receives no funds from the fines levied by this program, which is being administered by the Richmond Public School System," according to a press release.

