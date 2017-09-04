On Your Side Alert: Be careful posting back-to-school pics

As you send your kids back to school, we know you want to share those adorable pictures. But before you do, here’s an important on your side alert.

You have probably seen the cute Pinterest board ideas... Kids, all dressed up and smiling for that back-to-school picture, holding a chalk board with their full name, age, grade, teacher's name, school and bus number.

As adorable as that is, please stop and think for one minute about all the personal information you just provided about your child and his or her routine. And think about who has access to those pictures.

Then, decide how much information you're really comfortable sharing before you put it on the internet.

We love back-to-school pictures; we have shared some of ours from the morning team.

While we love seeing yours to celebrate this big moment, we also want your kids to be safe! So please do so carefully and thoughtfully.

