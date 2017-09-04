On Your Side Alert: Be careful posting back-to-school pics

Richmond police have identified the victims killed in two separate homicides that happened in the Fulton Hill and Swansboro West neighborhoods on Sunday night.More >>
Richmond police have identified the victims killed in two separate homicides that happened in the Fulton Hill and Swansboro West neighborhoods on Sunday night.More >>
According to police, an officer attempted to pull over Kenneth Patterson, 42, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 on Chippenham Parkway.More >>
According to police, an officer attempted to pull over Kenneth Patterson, 42, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 on Chippenham Parkway.More >>
The "New Shoes Back to School Ministry,” now in its 12th year, is handing out nearly 5,000 pairs of shoes to students in grades kindergarten through 12.More >>
The "New Shoes Back to School Ministry,” now in its 12th year, is handing out nearly 5,000 pairs of shoes to students in grades kindergarten through 12.More >>
As you send your kids back to school, we know you want to share those adorable pictures. But before you do, here’s an important on your side alert.More >>
As you send your kids back to school, we know you want to share those adorable pictures. But before you do, here’s an important on your side alert.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Hurricane Irma is holding at Category 3 strength as it continues its push toward the Leeward Islands.More >>
Hurricane Irma is holding at Category 3 strength as it continues its push toward the Leeward Islands.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>