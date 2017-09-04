Charlottesville officials target another Confederate statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, could seek to remove another Confederate statue.

CBS 19 reports that the city council plans to vote Tuesday on removing the Stonewall Jackson statue from Justice Park.

The statue of the Confederate general would remain until a legal battle is resolved over the issue of removing such monuments. The same goes for the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue that is already slated to be taken down.

Council members plan to call for a new memorial in Justice Park that focuses on Charlottesville's slaves before the Civil War.

Tuesday's meeting will also allow residents to address the city's handling of the violence that erupted during last month's white nationalist rally and counter protests. Residents called for the resignations of several city officials during a previous meeting.

Information from: WCAV-TV, http://www.wcav.tv/

