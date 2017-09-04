Police search for man who led officer on high-speed chase

The Crime Solvers Unit of Chesterfield County is asking for help to a catch a fugitive.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over Kenneth Patterson, 42, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 on Chippenham Parkway.

Instead of stopping, Patterson allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase on Route 288 and through neighborhoods along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Patterson eventually stopped his silver Ford Expedition near Seminole Avenue and escaped on foot.

Anyone with information on where Patterson is should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can be submitted anonymously and are eligible for a cash reward.

