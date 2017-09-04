Police arrest man who led officer on high-speed chase

The Crime Solvers Unit of Chesterfield County says a fugitive has been arrested.

Police have arrested Kenneth Patterson, 42, on Friday, Sept. 1 in connection with leading officers on a high-speed chase on Chippenham Parkway on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Officers say they attempted to pull Patterson over around 10 p.m.

Instead of stopping, Patterson allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase on Route 288 and through neighborhoods along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Patterson eventually stopped his silver Ford Expedition near Seminole Avenue and escaped on foot.

