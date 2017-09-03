Police investigating deadly shooting in city's southside

Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's southside Sunday night.

We're told the man was killed on the 3900 block of Wythemar Street - that's right next to the Midlothian Village Apartments.

So far no arrests have been made, and police haven't released any information on a possible suspect. If you know anything about this shooting you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

