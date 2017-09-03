1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at park in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating after 2 people were shot at Gillies Creek Park in the city's east end. Police tell NBC12 that one of the shooting victims has died and the other victim is expected to survive.

Officers got a call for a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, and when they arrived to the park they found hundreds of people who were gathered there, but were unable to find any victims. We're told the man who died left the park and arrived at the hospital; he was later pronounced dead. The second victim was also taken to the hospital from the scene.

Police tell us they are investigating to determine if the shootings are related.

So far no word on any arrests or suspect information, but if you know anything about these shootings you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12