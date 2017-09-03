Man found safe after getting separated from group on James River

UPDATE: Officials with the Richmond Fire Department say the man who was reported missing on the James River has been found and is safe. We're told he was located on shore as crews were searching the river.

Water rescue teams are searching the James River after a man was reported missing by the group he was traveling with Sunday evening.

We're told the group of 6 people had been in the water for about an hour and a half, and when the group met up again, the man was missing.

Crews with the Richmond Fire Department got to the scene around 5:50 p.m. and located an empty raft.