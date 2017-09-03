Redskins safety Su'a Cravens talked out of retiring

Virginia beat William & Mary Saturday in the season opener for both teams.More >>
Virginia beat William & Mary Saturday in the season opener for both teams.More >>
Virginia State upset division one Norfolk State, Saturday.More >>
Virginia State upset division one Norfolk State, Saturday.More >>
VCU basketball and the Flying Squirrels teamed up to fill three trucks with supplies bound for Houston.More >>
VCU basketball and the Flying Squirrels teamed up to fill three trucks with supplies bound for Houston.More >>
Thomas Dale beat L.C. Bird in the regular season for the first time since 2005, and looked good doing it, in our Game of the Week, Bobby Henderson grabbed his first win as a head coach in James River's victory over Douglas Freeman, and St. Christopher's shut out Trinity in a battle of area private schools.More >>
Thomas Dale beat L.C. Bird in the regular season for the first time since 2005, and looked good doing it, in our Game of the Week, Bobby Henderson grabbed his first win as a head coach in James River's victory over Douglas Freeman, and St. Christopher's shut out Trinity in a battle of area private schools.More >>
Huguenot improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2000 with a win over Jamestown, Goochland also went to 2-0 with a win over Fork Union, while Thomas Jefferson downed cross-town rival Armstrong. Benedictine started its season off with a win, as did Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot.More >>
Huguenot improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2000 with a win over Jamestown, Goochland also went to 2-0 with a win over Fork Union, while Thomas Jefferson downed cross-town rival Armstrong. Benedictine started its season off with a win, as did Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot.More >>