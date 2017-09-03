Man arrested, charged in Henrico bank robbery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man arrested, charged in Henrico bank robbery

Bobby Demitrius King, 44 Bobby Demitrius King, 44
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed a Henrico bank. 

According to police, Bobby Demitrius King, 44, robbed the BB&T bank South Laburnum Avenue on Aug. 23 after passing a note to the teller. 

King is now charged with entering a bank with intent to commit larceny and use of a firearm during a felony. 

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly