Man arrested, charged in Henrico bank robbery

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed a Henrico bank.

According to police, Bobby Demitrius King, 44, robbed the BB&T bank South Laburnum Avenue on Aug. 23 after passing a note to the teller.

King is now charged with entering a bank with intent to commit larceny and use of a firearm during a felony.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

