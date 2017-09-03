9-year-old dies after being hit by truck while crossing a road

A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Caroline County Monday evening.More >>
A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Caroline County Monday evening.More >>
The driver who struck a Virginia State Police trooper's cruiser has been arrested. The trooper was injured in the hit-and-run.More >>
The driver who struck a Virginia State Police trooper's cruiser has been arrested. The trooper was injured in the hit-and-run.More >>
University of Virginia's president says they could have done a better job responding to a torch light rally on grounds last month.More >>
University of Virginia's president says they could have done a better job responding to a torch light rally on grounds last month.More >>
As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.More >>
As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.More >>
Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.More >>
Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.More >>