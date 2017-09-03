9-year-old dies after being hit by truck while crossing a road

A nine-year-old girl is dead following a crash in Caroline County Monday evening.

State police say Dacoda Booth, of Woodford, was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck that was heading south on Fredericksburg Turnpike. The truck driver immediately stopped and waited for police.

Booth was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. She died on Sept. 2.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol was not a factor.

