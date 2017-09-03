Pumpkin dump: Brewery exchanging coupons for pumpkin beer it will trash

It seems like “pumpkin spice season” starts earlier every year, and one Virginia brewing company has had enough!

Coelacanth Brewing will offer coupons to anyone who turns in a bottle or can of commercially-produced pumpkin beer during its “Pumpkin Beer Amnesty” from Sept. 13 until Sept. 15.

“Enough is enough,” said Mark Harris, Director of Retailer & Distributor Relations. “Pumpkin Beers are arriving earlier and earlier. I’m not even sure where you can get a pumpkin to make this beer in July!”

The company believes people are being led “down a dark path with pumpkin-flavored everything.” And it has a point.

This year, Starbucks took the release of its Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL if this isn’t your first rodeo) to the next level with a live stream of a pumpkin. As you can imagine, it’s not very exciting. But that hasn’t stopped millions, yes millions, of people from watching, sharing or commenting on it.

Krispy Kreme is also bringing back a fan favorite for the fall, with a one-day release of its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut.

But you definitely won’t see the folks at Coelacanth getting in on the action.

“One of our founding principles, when I started planning the brewery in 2014, was that we would never do a pumpkin beer,” said Kevin Erskine, owner. “There’s really just no need for this. This mass slaughter of pumpkins, it’s really unfortunate.”

The company’s amnesty promotion coincides with the release of its Caramel Apple Pie Porter, giving people $3 off a pint - There’s currently no word on how many apples were slaughtered in the process of that brew.

So what will Coelacanth do with all the pumpkin beer?

“We will be offering it up to the Great Pumpkin on Saturday Sept. 16 - by dumping it.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12