Man injured in Sunday morning shooting

A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Petersburg.

According to police, the 28-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of Boydtn Plank Road around 12:25 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a single gunshot wound and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text 274637 with the keyword pdcash.

