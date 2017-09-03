Victim of hit and run in Petersburg found with gun, drugs

The victim of a hit and run in Petersburg ends up in jail, after police found drugs and a gun in his car.

Police responded to the hit and run, in the 1000 block of South Crater Road, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the victim of the crash, 28-year-old Markes Jackson, was in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, and two 30 round magazines containing ammunition.

Police say Jackson was also in possession of marijuana.

Officers say Jackson is a nine time convicted felon, who has a pending trial in Prince George County for felony possession of a firearm.

Jackson is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and being in possession of the ammunition while being a convicted felon.

Police did not say if they caught the suspect who hit Jackson's car.

Jackson is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

