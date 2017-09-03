Victim of hit and run in Petersburg found with gun, drugs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Victim of hit and run in Petersburg found with gun, drugs

By Heather Riekers, Producer
Connect
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The victim of a hit and run in Petersburg ends up in jail, after police found drugs and a gun in his car.

Police responded to the hit and run, in the 1000 block of South Crater Road, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the victim of the crash, 28-year-old Markes Jackson, was in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, and two 30 round magazines containing ammunition.

Police say Jackson was also in possession of marijuana.

Officers say Jackson is a nine time convicted felon, who has a pending trial in Prince George County for felony possession of a firearm.

Jackson is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and being in possession of the ammunition while being a convicted felon.

Police did not say if they caught the suspect who hit Jackson's car.

Jackson is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • North Korea claims 'perfect success' of powerful nuke test

    North Korea claims 'perfect success' of powerful nuke test

    Sunday, September 3 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-09-03 08:23:17 GMT
    Sunday, September 3 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-09-03 15:35:55 GMT

    The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

    More >>

    The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright skies for the rest of Labor Day Weekend!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright skies for the rest of Labor Day Weekend!

    Sunday, September 3 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-09-03 15:25:51 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • Victim of hit and run in Petersburg found with gun, drugs

    Victim of hit and run in Petersburg found with gun, drugs

    Sunday, September 3 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-09-03 15:20:20 GMT

    The victim of a hit and run in Petersburg, ends up in jail, after police found drugs and guns in his car. Police responded to the hit and run, in the 1000 block of South Crater Road, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the victim of the crash, 28-year-old Markes Jackson, was in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, and two 30 round magazines containing ammunition. Police say Jackson was also in possession of marijuana. Officers say Jackson is a nine time co...

    More >>

    The victim of a hit and run in Petersburg, ends up in jail, after police found drugs and guns in his car. Police responded to the hit and run, in the 1000 block of South Crater Road, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the victim of the crash, 28-year-old Markes Jackson, was in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, and two 30 round magazines containing ammunition. Police say Jackson was also in possession of marijuana. Officers say Jackson is a nine time co...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly