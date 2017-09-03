Police identify man found dead in Richmond's Southside

Richmond police have identified the man found dead in the city's Southside Sunday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, for reports of random gunfire.

When they got to the scene, officers found 38-year-old Leonard Carr dead from gunshot wounds.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

