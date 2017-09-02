Henrico police officer injured in hit-and-run

An Henrico police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in the county's East End on Friday night.

The officer's vehicle was struck on Laburnum Avenue at Mechanicsville Turnpike around 8:54 p.m. Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

The officer had minor injuries from the crash.

The passenger in the other vehicle was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for the suspect, and charges will be pending once officers locate the driver.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12