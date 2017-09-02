Spiders fall to Sam Houston State despite Lauletta's record performance

Kyle Lauletta threw for 546 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough, as Richmond fell in its season opener to Sam Houston State, 48-34.

Lauletta's 546 yards are the most ever in a single game by a Spider quarterback, and fifth-most in CAA history. He also matched his career high with the five touchdown passes.

The most action came in the second quarter, with the Bearkats scoring an eye-popping 35 points in the frame. The two teams combined for six scores in the final 7:02 of the first half. Every time Richmond pulled to within a touchdown, it seemed Sam Houston always immediately would answer and open the gap back up again. The Bearkats held a comfortable 41-20 lead at the break and opened the second half scoring with a touchdown to spread the margin to 28.

Cortrelle Simpson shined for the Spiders at wide receiver in the loss, hauling in seven catches for 204 yards and a touchdown. Dejon Brissett caught nine passes for 172 yards and a score. Richmond posted 652 yards of total offense, while Sam Houston State put up 683.

Richmond falls to 0-1 on the season and is back on the road next weekend, as the Spiders travel to Colgate next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00pm.

