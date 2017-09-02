Spiders fall to Sam Houston State despite Lauletta's record performance

Thomas Dale beat L.C. Bird in the regular season for the first time since 2005, and looked good doing it, in our Game of the Week, Bobby Henderson grabbed his first win as a head coach in James River's victory over Douglas Freeman, and St. Christopher's shut out Trinity in a battle of area private schools.More >>
Thomas Dale beat L.C. Bird in the regular season for the first time since 2005, and looked good doing it, in our Game of the Week, Bobby Henderson grabbed his first win as a head coach in James River's victory over Douglas Freeman, and St. Christopher's shut out Trinity in a battle of area private schools.More >>
Huguenot improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2000 with a win over Jamestown, Goochland also went to 2-0 with a win over Fork Union, while Thomas Jefferson downed cross-town rival Armstrong. Benedictine started its season off with a win, as did Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot.More >>
Huguenot improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2000 with a win over Jamestown, Goochland also went to 2-0 with a win over Fork Union, while Thomas Jefferson downed cross-town rival Armstrong. Benedictine started its season off with a win, as did Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot.More >>
Here are the scores from Friday's high school football games:More >>
Here are the scores from Friday's high school football games:More >>
Hermitage improved to 2-0 with a win over Henrico, Monacan won its second game in a week, Varina opened its season with a victory, while Highland Springs got into the win column for the first time this year. Deep Run, Lee-Davis, Matoaca, Prince George, and Petersburg also kicked off their campaigns with wins.More >>
Hermitage improved to 2-0 with a win over Henrico, Monacan won its second game in a week, Varina opened its season with a victory, while Highland Springs got into the win column for the first time this year. Deep Run, Lee-Davis, Matoaca, Prince George, and Petersburg also kicked off their campaigns with wins.More >>
Many local teams hit the field on Thursday this week, either due to original scheduling or moving Friday games up due to potential rain.More >>
Many local teams hit the field on Thursday this week, either due to original scheduling or moving Friday games up due to potential rain.More >>