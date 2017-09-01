Friday high school football scoreboard - 9/1

Here are the scores from Friday's high school football games:More >>
Here are the scores from Friday's high school football games:More >>
Hermitage improved to 2-0 with a win over Henrico, Monacan won its second game in a week, Varina opened its season with a victory, while Highland Springs got into the win column for the first time this year. Deep Run, Lee-Davis, Matoaca, Prince George, and Petersburg also kicked off their campaigns with wins.More >>
Hermitage improved to 2-0 with a win over Henrico, Monacan won its second game in a week, Varina opened its season with a victory, while Highland Springs got into the win column for the first time this year. Deep Run, Lee-Davis, Matoaca, Prince George, and Petersburg also kicked off their campaigns with wins.More >>
Many local teams hit the field on Thursday this week, either due to original scheduling or moving Friday games up due to potential rain.More >>
Many local teams hit the field on Thursday this week, either due to original scheduling or moving Friday games up due to potential rain.More >>
Thomas Dale has lost 14 straight regular season games to its arch rival, but looks to change that trend on Friday in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week. L.C Bird is ranked fourth in our Big 12 Poll, while the Knights are fifth.More >>
Thomas Dale has lost 14 straight regular season games to its arch rival, but looks to change that trend on Friday in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week. L.C Bird is ranked fourth in our Big 12 Poll, while the Knights are fifth.More >>
Dakoda Armstrong made three stops to speak to Richmond area students today, as he prepares for next Friday's Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.More >>
Dakoda Armstrong made three stops to speak to Richmond area students today, as he prepares for next Friday's Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.More >>