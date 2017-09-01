Friday high school football scoreboard - 9/1 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friday high school football scoreboard - 9/1

Here are the scores from Friday's high school football games:

Manchester 23, Riverbend 16

Thomas Jefferson 27, Armstrong 20

St. Christopher's 26, Trinity 0

Benedictine 31, St. John Paul the Great 7

Thomas Dale 36, LC Bird 6

James River 22, Douglas Freeman 20

Huguenot 34, Jamestown 24

Goochland 32, Fork Union 0

Essex 42, Franklin 6

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 26, Broadwater Academy 12

Louisa 48, Chancellor 14

