State police trooper injured in hit-and-run; search for driver underway

A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in a hit and run in Buckingham County Friday night.More >>
University of Virginia's president says they could have done a better job responding to a torch light rally on grounds last month.More >>
As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.More >>
Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.More >>
Prosecutors are appealing a judge's bond decision for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>
