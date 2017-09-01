State police trooper injured in hit-and-run; search for driver underway

A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in a hit and run in Buckingham County Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., a trooper was at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 20 when his cruiser was struck in the side by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser ran from the scene, according to state police.

The trooper was taken to Southside Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the driver who struck the Virginia State Trooper's vehicle.

