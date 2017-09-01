VDEM sends team to Texas, Red Cross volunteers continue to offer help

On Friday evening, 27 first responders had their eyes on the road, gearing up to send relief to the thousands who have endured the devastation from days of downpours and rising water in Texas.

"They've been ready. We've been talking about this for a few days," explained Dr. Jeff Stern with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM). "Texas finally reached out and requested these kinds of teams."

The highly trained team is made up of first responders from Northern and Central Virginia, and the Hampton Roads area.

"This is largest natural disaster probably in the history of the United States," said Dr. Stern.

Some of the team members responded to Hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago. On Friday, they began a day and a half long journey to College Station, Texas. They will be there for at least 10 days, working tirelessly, helping with search and rescue missions, clean up, and food and water distribution. They will join other local first responders, already in Texas, like the Virginia National Guard. Forty members and seven helicopters left Thursday to offer aid.

Dozens of other volunteers from Central Virginia have continued to respond to the crisis from Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in order to use state funds for relief efforts in Texas.

"Virginians, I see them all over the place here on the ground," said Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross.

McNamara has been in Houston with the Red Cross since Monday, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where thousands are seeking refuge.

"When you're in this facility, you can't help but be inspired by people who have lost everything," said McNamara.

He says even in tragedy, the sense of community is strong, with everyone coming together, moving forward as the word begins to rebuild all that is lost.

"This the beginning of a very long campaign to help Texas rebuild, the same way they would help us," explained Dr. Stern.

Even in uncertainty, hope remains, as the help from Virginia and all over the country, continues to come.

"It's a testament to our community that we don't let people hurt, whether they are in Virginia, or around the country, or around the world," said Mcnamara.

