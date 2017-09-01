Vehicle crashes into power pole in Chesterfield

A vehicle crashed into a pole in Chesterfield, knocking out power to residents.

The call came in around 6 p.m. on Friday. Branders Bridge Road is shut down at Whitehouse Road.

Dominion Energy is on the scene repairing the lines.

No injuries were involved in the crash.

