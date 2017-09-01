Vehicle crashes into power pole in Chesterfield

A vehicle crashed into a pole in Chesterfield, knocking out power to residents.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a pole in Chesterfield, knocking out power to residents.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank & Trust in Chesterfield on Friday.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank & Trust in Chesterfield on Friday.More >>
As kids get ready to head back to school, the fleet of buses are gassing up for the first day. If you live in Chesterfield, your student could be heading to class on a propane-fueled bus.More >>
As kids get ready to head back to school, the fleet of buses are gassing up for the first day. If you live in Chesterfield, your student could be heading to class on a propane-fueled bus.More >>
In the right place, at the right time, an animal is finding himself at home tonight after nearly seven months of survival.More >>
In the right place, at the right time, an animal is finding himself at home tonight after nearly seven months of survival.More >>
A driver is warning others after a terrifying situation in Chesterfield, believing someone intentionally loosened the lug nuts on his tire which caused it to tear off the vehicle.More >>
A driver is warning others after a terrifying situation in Chesterfield, believing someone intentionally loosened the lug nuts on his tire which caused it to tear off the vehicle.More >>