More than 100 dogs from Louisiana shelter to be flown to Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - More than 100 dogs from shelters in Louisiana will be flown to northern Virginia to be put in shelters and free up room in the hurricane-hit state.

The Humane Society of the United States says in a news release that the dogs will arrive Saturday afternoon at Manassas Regional Airport. Representatives from shelters in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia will take the animals to their facilities, where they will be examined and evaluated for adoption.

The dogs were taken from a shelter to give Hurricane Harvey's dog and cat victims a safe place to live until they can be reunited with their evacuated families.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.