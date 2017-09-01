UVA's president says they could have responded better regarding - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UVA's president says they could have responded better regarding rally

University of Virginia's president says they could have done a better job responding to a torch light rally on grounds last month.

Teresa Sullivan says there are several issues that need to be improved.

