Suspected killer on the run after killing man in Louisa

A suspected killer is on the run in Louisa after a shooting that left one man dead.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says Clifford Wood III, of Louisa, shot 32-year-old Sean Wayne early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Friday at a home in the 17000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway near the Hanover County line.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Houchens outside of the home. He had been shot multiple times.

Houchens was flown to the University of Virginia Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

An hour before the shooting, deputies say Wood robbed someone else at the same address. Deputies also say, Wood returned to the home and became involved in a domestic situation that led to Houchens' death.

Wood has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the armed robbery.

He was also charged with second-degree murder for domestic related incident and homicide.

If you see Wood, deputies say to not approach him or try to apprehend him. He is currently on the run.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

