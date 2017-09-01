Over 200 people without power in South Richmond

Over 200 people are without power in South Richmond.

The outage is affecting those who live near Powhite Parkway and Forest Hill Avenue.

Dominion Energy says the power outage is due to an underground equipment failure. It happened around 4:15 p.m.

The company estimates that residents should have their power back between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12