Virginia State Police urging drivers to #Drive2SaveLives during Labor Day weekend

The Virginia State Police is urging drivers to #Drive2SaveLives this Labor Day weekend.

"In the past seven days, 15 people have died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways across the Commonwealth," Virginia State Police said in a press release. The death toll includes drivers, passengers, and a 9-year-old bicyclist.

As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.

“The fact that we have lost 50 more lives in traffic crashes this year than in 2016 should be of major concern for all Virginians, especially as we head into the heavily-traveled Labor Day weekend,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “State police will have all available troopers out on patrol for the extended holiday weekend, but we need every driver and passenger committed to also doing their part to make their travels as safe as possible.”

Drivers can expect to see more patrols on the road starting Friday, Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. through midnight on Monday, Sept. 4.

"Last year, Virginia experienced a drop in traffic deaths during the four-day holiday counting period. In 2016, there eight traffic deaths, whereas in 2015 there were 16 fatal crashes during the Labor Day weekend. In addition to investigating 707 total traffic crashes during the 2016 holiday weekend, State Police stopped 8,676 speeders and 2,772 reckless drivers. Troopers cited 739 safety belt violations and 210 child safety seat violations."

Police are also cracking down those who are driving while impaired. Last year, 101 people were arrested while driving under the influence during the Labor Day weekend.

“We are encouraging Virginians to ‘Drive to Save Lives’ this holiday weekend and on through the remainder of 2017, so we can hopefully turn around this distressing increase in traffic deaths,” said Colonel Flaherty. “Saving a life happens when you buckle up, don’t drive distracted, share the road, and be responsible by never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

