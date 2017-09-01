Health district requires immunizations for rising sixth graders

The Crater Health District is encouraging all parents to get their rising sixth grader the required vaccines before the start of the new school year.

The required vaccines for rising sixth graders are a Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) booster vaccine and two chickenpox (varicella) vaccines.

According to the health district, other important vaccines include the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine series and the flu vaccine. The vaccines are highly recommended by the health department, but they are optional.

The Crater Health District says they have all of the required and recommended vaccines available for all rising sixth graders. The district is comprised of Petersburg, Hopewell, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex, Surry, and Greensville/Emporia Health Departments.

No appointment is necessary, but parents are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance cards.

Here is a list of hours for each clinic:

Dinwiddie Health Department - Mondays, 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., 804-469-3771

Greensville/Emporia Health Department - Mondays except 5th Monday, 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m., 434-348-4210

Hopewell Health Department - Wednesdays, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 804-458-1297

Petersburg Health Department - Wednesdays, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 804-863-1652

Prince George Health Department - 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.; 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., 804-733-2630

Surry Health Department- Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., 757-294-3185

Sussex Health Department- Mondays, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., 434-246-8611

