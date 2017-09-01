Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency to aid states impacted by Harvey

Governor Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency that will allow Virginia to provide help to the areas impacted by Harvey. More than 50 inches of rain fell in some parts of Texas.

When the governor declares a state of emergency, he is authorizing state agencies to "identify and position resources for quick response anywhere they are needed in those states impacted by the flooding."

“Virginian’s continue to pray for those still combating the devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I have pledged the Commonwealth’s aid for whatever the impacted areas request from us. We have already sent swift water rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke, 40 National Guard troops and seven helicopters, two incident management teams, and Virginia Department of Emergency Management personnel to aid in recovery. This executive order will enable us to preposition even more aid to be quickly deployed into the area as needed.”

The order will also provide aid to "alleviate any impediments to the transport of gasoline through Virginia. The order also directed the Virginia National Guard and the Virginia Defense Force be called forth to state active duty to be prepared to assist in providing such aid."

“We anticipate some impacts to the national fuel supply until Gulf Coast refineries can come back on line after flood waters have receded,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Until that time, Virginia will work with distributors and neighboring states to ensure critical fuel supplies can traverse Virginia highways as smoothly as possible.”

If you would like to help, the best way to do so is to send money.

Here are some donation tips:

The most effective way to support communities impacted by the storms is to donate money and time to trusted, reputable non-profit charitable organizations.

Donate through a trusted organization. At the national level, many voluntary-, faith- and community-based organizations are active in disasters and are trusted ways to donate to disaster survivors. Individuals, corporations and volunteers can learn more about how to help on the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) website.

The Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Texas VOAD) has a list of vetted disaster relief organizations providing services to survivors. Texas VOAD represents more than three dozen faith-based, community, non-profit and non-governmental organizations.

Cash donations offer these non-profit agencies flexibility to address urgent needs. These organizations can obtain needed resources nearer to the disaster location, not only getting needed supplies to those rebuilding after the storm, but also providing economic aid that helps local businesses from which these emergency supplies are purchased to recover faster.

Do not donate unsolicited goods such as used clothing, household items, medicine, or perishable food. When used personal items are donated, the helping agencies must redirect their staff away from providing direct services to survivors in order to sort, package, transport, warehouse and distribute items that may not meet the needs of disaster survivors.

If you are interested in helping in the disaster areas, Texas is asking you not to go there on your own.

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster says "the situation may not be conducive" if you show up on your own, and you may find yourself turned away by law enforcement.

Potential volunteers are asked to register with a voluntary or charitable organization of their choice, many of which are already in Texas and supporting survivors on the ground. The National and Texas VOAD websites are offering links to those who wish to register to volunteer with community- and faith-based organizations working in the field.

To ensure volunteer safety, as well as the safety of disaster survivors, volunteers should only go into affected areas with a specific volunteer assignment, proper safety gear and valid identification.

Volunteers will be needed for many months and years after the disaster, so it is best to sign up now.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12