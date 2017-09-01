Gov. McAuliffe declares state of emergency to aid states impacted by Harvey

As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.More >>
Teachers were caught cheating on the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests, including in Petersburg where five educators lost their jobs.More >>
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.More >>
Most cash back apps have changed how they operate.More >>
Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
