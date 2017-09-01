Fugitive Friday suspect wanted for attempted murder now in custody

Teachers were caught cheating on the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests, including in Petersburg where five educators lost their jobs.More >>
Teachers were caught cheating on the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests, including in Petersburg where five educators lost their jobs.More >>
Governor Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency that will allow Virginia to provide help to the areas impacted by Harvey.More >>
Governor Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency that will allow Virginia to provide help to the areas impacted by Harvey.More >>
One of the men featured in our Fugitive Friday segments is now in custody.More >>
One of the men featured in our Fugitive Friday segments is now in custody.More >>
An alleged Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) supporter and previously convicted felon from Richmond was arrested Thursday, just three weeks after he was released from state prison.More >>
An alleged Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) supporter and previously convicted felon from Richmond was arrested Thursday, just three weeks after he was released from state prison.More >>
It's hard to forget the incredible flooding from Tropical Storm Gaston in 2004. As we watch Harvey devastate the south - with hurricane season far from over - we’re asking if Richmond's floodwalls could withstand such a powerful storm.More >>
It's hard to forget the incredible flooding from Tropical Storm Gaston in 2004. As we watch Harvey devastate the south - with hurricane season far from over - we’re asking if Richmond's floodwalls could withstand such a powerful storm.More >>