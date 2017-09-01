Fugitive Friday suspect wanted for attempted murder now in custody

One of the men featured in our Fugitive Friday segments is now in custody.

Richmond police say 22-year-old Keon Martin surrendered to police in Henrico on Thursday.

Martin was wanted for an attempted murder in the 4000 block of North Avenue in Richmond back on Monday, April 24 around 10:33 a.m. Police say he fired a shot into an occupied home.

"A bystander then approached Martin and grabbed the suspect's firearm in an attempt to point it in a safe direction," police said in a press release. "As this was happening, another shot was fired, and the suspect fled the scene."

