Chesterfield police search for bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank & Trust in Chesterfield on Friday.

The robbery happened around 12:22 p.m. at the branch located at 12101 Olivers Way, off of Iron Bridge Road, in Chester.

Officers say the suspect walked up to the teller, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After he received the money, the suspect left the building and was last seen running into the woods.

The suspect is about 5-feet-8-inches tall with a skinny build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, a baseball-style cap, and a covering over his face.

Anyone with any information on this robbery should call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12