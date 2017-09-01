More Bang For Your Buck: Changes using cash back apps

When our Diva of Discounts goes shopping, she uses five different cash back apps along with her coupons to maximize the savings. Just this month, most of those apps have changed how they operate.

Two of the major players in the cash back app world are Saving Star and Checkout 51. Both have been around for years offering money back for buying specific products. With Saving Star, you link your loyalty card, choose the offers before you shop and the rebate is applied to your account. With Checkout 51, you shop, snap a picture of your receipt and upload it and you get money back. Both are a couponer's dream come true because many of their offers have a paper coupon that can be also be used.

Saving Star and Checkout 51 often have similar offers on the same product. If you had a coupon, you could essentially triple dip your savings. Not anymore according to "Coupons in the News." Saving Star and Checkout 51 have collaborated, and now you'll have to choose one or the other to get that cash back. It's only for certain products, but if the test phase proves results, rebate stacking may be coming to an end.

Shop Fetch has now become Fetch Rewards and has changed how it operates. You used to scan your items and the app would apply any available coupons. You'd see the savings when you checked out by scanning a barcode on your phone. Now, instead of immediate cash savings, users can amass points for buying certain products and brands. Special offers make it easy to accumulate points, which can be redeemed for gift cards to hundreds of retailers.

If you use Mobisave, things may be really turning upside for you. You used to choose your deals, shop then upload a picture of your receipt. They are obviously transitioning to a peelie based redemption system. Most of their offers now require you to enter a unique code that will come from a peelie coupon stuck on the product itself.

