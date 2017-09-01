Central Virginia teachers caught cheating on standardized tests

Teachers were caught cheating on the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests, including in Petersburg where five educators lost their jobs.

So far this year, the Virginia Department of Education's closed 34 investigations into testing irregularities. Most of them turned out to be unfounded, but not all of them. There were 3 cases in Central Virginia where teachers were caught cheating, including the cheating scandal at A.P. Hill Elementary in Petersburg.

Forty-three students had to retake the SOLs at Ni River Middle School in Spotsylvania County after a teacher was found to be giving “gestures, clues and hints.”

One student was asked to answer a serious of questions about what he/she witnessed.

“She stood there for a long time until she whispered a key word from one of the answers. I clicked the answer with that word, and she walked away,” said one student.

Another student wrote, “I picked the wrong answer. She didn't tell me what the right one was. She just said it was wrong."

Another 16 retests in Chesterfield County at Manchester Middle after four students came forward to say their teacher gave them hints on the math SOL.

“That’s a rarity,” said Dr. Robyn McDougle. She’s with the L. Douglas Wilder School School for Government and Public Affairs at VCU. She says what we're seeing is a system working to catch wrong doing.

“We should know that our department of education is investigating every claim. Most of those claims are unfounded, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be investigated,” said McDougle.

She says what we are seeing is the real pressures caused by high stakes testing.

“This idea of what happens if a child doesn't perform well is not only on the mind on the child and the child's parent, but it's also on the mind of the teacher and the administrators. What does that say about their school?”

She says of the thousands of tests taken each year, the percentage of teachers accused and even caught helping students is extremely low. But she also points out, the fact that's it's happening should signal we need to make changes to the SOL's and what they mean for grading our schools.

“It just seems that we have deviated pretty significantly from the that great purpose of making sure we know where there are educational gaps for children and for schools,” said McDougle.

Virginia's formed an SOL innovation committee made up of lawmakers, parents, and teachers who are meeting for this very reason -- to figure out what's working, what isn't and how we can make this high stakes test a better gauge of our schools. The committee will eventually make recommendations to the Secretary of Education and the governor.

