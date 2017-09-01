NBC12, WUPV and Red Cross team up for 'Week of Giving'

After an amazing two days where our viewers donated over $43,000, NBC12 and WUPV are teaming up once again with the Red Cross for a "Week Of Giving."

We will open our Call 12 Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, next Tuesday through Friday, to raise more money for the Harvey Relief fund.

Even better, Woodfin Oil has agreed to match dollar-for-dollar what you help us raise in Call 12 on Tuesday, Sept. 5, up to $20,000!

