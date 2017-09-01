Alleged ISIS supporter from Richmond guilty of firearms charge

An alleged Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) supporter and previously convicted felon from Richmond pleaded guilty Friday to acquiring a firearm three weeks after he was released from state prison.

Casey Spain, 28, was released from prison Aug. 11 after serving seven years for abduction with intent to defile.

According to court documents, the registered sex offender became radicalized during his time in prison and adopted extremist Islamic views.

Spain now has a tattoo on his cheek that reads “Cop Killa” and a tattoo of the ISIS flag on his back. He was also reported for swearing a pledge of loyalty, known as “bayat,” to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS. He allegedly told at least two people he wanted to travel overseas to engage in jihad against targets in the United States.

When he was released from prison, the FBI conducted surveillance of Spain, including making contact with him through undercover employees.

Court documents state that Spain spoke with an undercover employee about getting a handgun and traveling overseas in support of ISIS. The plan was also verified by several recorded conversations Spain had with still-incarcerated prisoners after his release.

On Aug. 31, Spain obtained a firearm during an early-morning undercover operation. He attempted to flee police but was arrested by members of Richmond’s FBI SWAT team after a short chase.

Spain will be sentenced in February 2018 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

