Richmond man calls 12, says dilapidated home has sat vacant for 20 years

A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side fed up with a dilapidated property in his neighborhood that he says has been abandoned for 20 years.More >>
A Richmond man calls 12 On Your Side fed up with a dilapidated property in his neighborhood that he says has been abandoned for 20 years.More >>
Less than 20 percent percent of Harvey victims in Texas have flood insurance, and many are clueless about how they will rebuild their homes.More >>
Less than 20 percent percent of Harvey victims in Texas have flood insurance, and many are clueless about how they will rebuild their homes.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is wishing she had followed her instincts before she hired a contractor to put a new roof on her home. She called 12 On Your Side because she has no new roof, no money and not much hope that things will be made right.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is wishing she had followed her instincts before she hired a contractor to put a new roof on her home. She called 12 On Your Side because she has no new roof, no money and not much hope that things will be made right.More >>
If you received a certain call about a free cruise, you may be able to make a company pay up.More >>
If you received a certain call about a free cruise, you may be able to make a company pay up.More >>
Forget the pens and pencils -- your biggest buy right now could be a laptop for your student heading back to school.More >>
Forget the pens and pencils -- your biggest buy right now could be a laptop for your student heading back to school.More >>