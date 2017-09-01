Henrico Police arrest suspect in double homicide in Highland Springs

Henrico Police have arrested a man after two people were fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Highland Springs area.

Police arrested 20-year-old David Ross and charged him with two counts of second degree murder.

Police responded to a shooting just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the 1900 block of Cosby Street. They found three people in a vehicle - all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 31-year-old Lakisha Lewis, died at the scene. A second victim, identified as 32-year-old Devon Blowe, later died at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

