Gas prices in VA up 22 cents since before Harvey

Gas prices have spiked across the country, and Virginians are starting to see the impact of Harvey as Labor Day approaches.

Prices in Virginia have gone up 22 cents since last week. It went up 11 cents on Friday.

AAA says Virginia is one of the hardest-hit states when it comes to the gas price increases, and prices are expected to continue to increase over the next eight to 10 days - possibly even longer.

"The near-term combination of numerous refinery and pipeline shut downs, tightened access to supply levels in the Gulf and anticipated high gasoline demand surrounding Labor Day weekend, means motorists may not have seen the full impact of Harvey at the pump,” noted Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Consumers will see a short-term spike in the coming weeks with gas prices likely topping $2.50/gal nationally, but quickly dropping by mid-to-late September."

AAA says drivers can look forward to mid-September as prices rebalance when refineries get back online, stations make the switchover to less expensive winter blend gasoline, and seasonal demand tapers off.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12