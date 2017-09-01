Man fatally shot in chest in Goochland

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Thursday night in the Sandy Hook area.

Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm around 10:30 p.m. at his home. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff's Office.

