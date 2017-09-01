Goochland grandfather shot to death outside home

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot Thursday night in the Sandy Hook area.

Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm around 10:30 p.m. at his home. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.

According to a family member, Hamm was shot along with the family dog. She had heard the dog barking loudly at the front door, and Hamm grabbed a flashlight to check it out. She then heard about five to seven shots. The dog survived the shooting.

The family member said Hamm "had no enemies."

Other family members were home during the shooting, including Hamm's four-year-old grandson. They were not injured.

Investigators could not provide a suspect or vehicle description.

The dog did survive and neighbor Howard Smith said he was on his way to bring the dog home.

"Because they're such good friends and we need to help each other," says Smith.

Smith says the church and neighbors will be there for Hamm's family. In the meantime, they just hoping the shooter will surrender.

"Please get in touch with him. Let's not let this kind of thing go on and on," said Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff's Office.

