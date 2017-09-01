Goochland grandfather shot to death outside home

As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.More >>
As of Friday, Sept. 1, Virginia State Police say there have been 529 reported traffic deaths in the state, compared to 477 the same date last year.More >>
Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.More >>
Investigators say they found 57-year-old Richard Hamm suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Hamm died at the hospital a few hours later.More >>
Prosecutors are appealing a judge's bond decision for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>
Prosecutors are appealing a judge's bond decision for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit rally at the University of Virginia.More >>
A woman died in a crash in Nottoway early Wednesday morning after hitting a tree, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
A woman died in a crash in Nottoway early Wednesday morning after hitting a tree, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
As Central Virginia schools go back in full force on Sept. 5, motorists should be reminded of the rules of the road when a bus is stopped.More >>
As Central Virginia schools go back in full force on Sept. 5, motorists should be reminded of the rules of the road when a bus is stopped.More >>