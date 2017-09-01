NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Hurricane Harvey; Help is on the way

By: Kym Grinnage email

Of course, all of you have seen the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has caused in Texas and Louisiana. And our fellow citizens in Houston and the surrounding areas have been hit especially hard.

You can imagine what is must be like to lose your home, everything you own and in far too many occasions the loss of life.

When tragedy strikes the citizens of Central Virginia have always been ready to help. And this is one of those times. Some of us have never given to a charitable cause in our lives, but we understand that in a time of national crisis your fellow citizens need you.

There are many ways that you can give and during these times we caution you to be careful about the organizations you give to. Make sure that your donation goes to an organization that is certified for disaster relief.

We at NBC12 have once again partnered with the American Red Cross to help the survivors of Hurricane Harvey. The Red Cross has been the national standard for disaster relief since 1881.

If you would like to give or get more information on how you can help, please go to nbc12.com/HarveyRelief or click here if you would like to donate online to the Virginia Red Cross.

Thank you so much for giving.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

