Is Richmond's floodwall enough during a hurricane over the city?

As we watch Harvey devastate the south - with hurricane season far from over - we’re asking if Richmond's floodwalls could withstand such a powerful storm.

It's hard to forget the incredible flooding from Tropical Storm Gaston in 2004. Shockoe Bottom transformed into a disaster zone. The River City, literally became a river itself.

"There were people hanging on for dear life, and cars upside down," recalled Rick Tatnall, director of the community-building organization Replenish Richmond.

Nearly a foot of rain fell upon Richmond in eight hours. The floodwall kept the river out. However, it also kept rainwater in, downtown.

The floodwall gates stayed open during Gaston, but city officials told NBC12 in a 2014 interview that there was just too much water, moving too fast. Water quickly rose. Add to that drains overflowing and a power failure that stopped a water pump in the Bottom from working.

NBC12 asked if this kind of flooding could happen again. Bod Steidel, Richmond’s Director of Utilities, replied in 2014 that you would see a similar outcome in the event of unprecedented rainfall over the city.

However, since Gaston, the city has installed at least 100 new drains to help rainwater get out of Shockoe Bottom. Those improvements will help drainage, but battling several feet of water could be enough to put any almost any city under.

As for the James River overflowing, the floodwall is checked every year. Though, its walls have never been closed to full capability.

Currently, Tatnall is launching an effort to help Richmond, Virginia’s sister city impacted by Harvey, Richmond, Texas. Richmond's Brazos River is just 30 miles from Houston, and it's higher than ever before.

"It's literally at the top, and they've had major evacuations," added Tatnall.

Richmond, Texas doesn't have a floodwall, and the river has nearly overtaken its levees. Tatnall is rallying city leaders and working with RPS's Franklin Military Academy to help that area.

