Thursday high school football scoreboard

Hermitage 27, Henrico 12

Varina 30, Meadowbrook 6

Highland Springs 47, Woodside 12

Deep Run 13, Atlee 7

Lee-Davis 30, Mills Godwin 0

Monacan 28, Glen Allen 14

Matoaca 31, Cosby 13

Prince George 21, Clover Hill 20

Petersburg 36, John Marshall 6

Hopewell 54, Tabb 9

Dinwiddie 61, Smithfield 38

Midlothian 26, Powhatan 21

Colonial Heights 20, New Kent 14

Bruton 28, King William 14

