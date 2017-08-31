Gene Pierce, UNOS founder passes away

The United Network for Organ Sharing's (UNOS) founder and original executive director, Gene Pierce, passed away at the age of 87.

“Gene Pierce’s vision and dedication created UNOS as a truly unique entity,” said UNOS CEO Brian Shepard. “He helped bring the transplant community together at a critical moment in time to establish the national transplant network that exists today.”

Pierce was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and began his transplant career in 1964 as a surgical administrator at the Medical College of Virginia, which is now VCU Health.

Pierce then became executive director of the newly formed South-Eastern Organ Procurement Foundation (SEOPF) in 1975.

Then in 1982, he "coordinated funding and logistical support to establish a 24/7 call center to help place donated organs." It was originally established as the SEOPF Kidney Center but then became as the UNOS Organ Center, when celebrated its 35th year of uninterrupted service.

“Our father loved United Network for Organ Sharing, and his passion for the organization and for organ transplantation never wavered throughout his entire life,” said his daughter Melanie Pierce McClaskie. “He was humbled by the work he did, and he poured his joy, passion and energy into its creation.”

Click here to watch an interview with Gene Pierce.

